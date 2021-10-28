VTM Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.66 crore, up 29.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.66 crore in September 2021 up 29.34% from Rs. 39.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021 up 71.24% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021 up 50.93% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2020.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2020.

VTM shares closed at 41.05 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)