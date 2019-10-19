VTM Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.73 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.73 crore in September 2019 up 6.49% from Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2019 up 10.37% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2019 up 6.53% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2018.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2018.

