you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VTM Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.73 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VTM are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.73 crore in September 2019 up 6.49% from Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2019 up 10.37% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2019 up 6.53% from Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2018.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2018.

VTM
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations44.7342.0142.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.7342.0142.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials28.5729.1829.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.44-0.06-0.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.022.912.61
Depreciation1.841.811.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.125.834.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.762.353.84
Other Income2.561.752.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.324.105.85
Interest0.210.260.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.123.845.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.123.845.61
Tax1.780.831.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.343.013.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.343.013.93
Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.080.750.98
Diluted EPS1.080.750.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.080.750.98
Diluted EPS1.080.750.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear #VTM

