VTM Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore, up 4.81% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore in September 2018 up 4.81% from Rs. 40.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2018 up 76.01% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in September 2018 up 39.53% from Rs. 5.49 crore in September 2017.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2017.

