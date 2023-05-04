English
    VTM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VTM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in March 2023 down 2.06% from Rs. 54.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 down 45.94% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 7.25 crore in March 2022.

    VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

    VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    VTM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.2149.3354.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.2149.3354.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9536.5937.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.81-0.17-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.343.243.33
    Depreciation2.482.502.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.536.987.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.100.184.27
    Other Income1.751.430.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.851.614.92
    Interest0.160.230.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.701.384.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.701.384.64
    Tax0.880.25-0.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.821.135.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.821.135.21
    Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.281.29
    Diluted EPS0.700.281.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.281.29
    Diluted EPS0.700.281.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

