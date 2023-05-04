VTM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.21 crore in March 2023 down 2.06% from Rs. 54.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2023 down 45.94% from Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2023 down 12.69% from Rs. 7.25 crore in March 2022.

VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)