VTM Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore in March 2022 up 27.46% from Rs. 42.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.21 crore in March 2022 up 92.1% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.25 crore in March 2022 up 47.66% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2021.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)