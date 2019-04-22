VTM Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore in March 2019 up 2.46% from Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2019 up 38.93% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2019 down 5.88% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2018.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2018.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)