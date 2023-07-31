VTM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore in June 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 54.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 40.02% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 27.05% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)