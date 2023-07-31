English
    VTM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VTM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.11 crore in June 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 54.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 40.02% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 27.05% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

    VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2022.

    VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    VTM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.1153.2154.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.1153.2154.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5631.9543.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.765.81-4.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.342.98
    Depreciation2.572.482.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.437.535.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.082.104.00
    Other Income2.661.750.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.733.854.99
    Interest0.280.160.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.463.704.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.463.704.78
    Tax1.340.881.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.122.823.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.122.823.66
    Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.700.91
    Diluted EPS1.270.700.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.270.700.91
    Diluted EPS1.270.700.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear #VTM
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:00 am

