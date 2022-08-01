VTM Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.72 crore, up 98.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.72 crore in June 2022 up 98.49% from Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022 up 37.6% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022 up 18.45% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2021.

