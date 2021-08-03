VTM Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, up 87.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in June 2021 up 87.7% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021 up 402.97% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021 up 147.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

