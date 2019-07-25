VTM Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.01 crore in June 2019 up 17.25% from Rs. 35.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2019 up 9.63% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2019 up 0.34% from Rs. 5.89 crore in June 2018.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2018.

