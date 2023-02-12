VTM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore in December 2022 down 18.05% from Rs. 60.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.36% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.