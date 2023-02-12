VTM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore in December 2022 down 18.05% from Rs. 60.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.36% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)