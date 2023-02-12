English
    VTM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VTM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.33 crore in December 2022 down 18.05% from Rs. 60.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.36% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2022 down 39.38% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

    VTM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.3351.4660.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.3351.4660.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.5933.5638.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.176.014.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.243.182.99
    Depreciation2.502.502.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.985.147.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.181.083.98
    Other Income1.431.610.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.612.694.49
    Interest0.230.220.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.382.474.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.382.474.22
    Tax0.250.931.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.131.543.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.131.543.00
    Equity Share Capital4.024.024.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.380.75
    Diluted EPS0.280.380.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.380.75
    Diluted EPS0.280.380.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
