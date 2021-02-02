VTM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore, up 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.38 crore in December 2020 up 21.25% from Rs. 37.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 43.92% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2020 up 46.11% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2019.

VTM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.30% returns over the last 6 months and -5.04% over the last 12 months.