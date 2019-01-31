VTM Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore in December 2018 down 12.03% from Rs. 42.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2018 down 10.65% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2018 down 14.18% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2017.

VTM EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2017.

VTM shares closed at 23.55 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)