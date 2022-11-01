VST Tillers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 234.15 235.98 233.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 234.15 235.98 233.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 172.08 144.26 156.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 20.31 26.15 24.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.37 0.95 -27.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.90 18.68 17.95 Depreciation 6.60 6.40 5.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.99 28.92 23.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.64 10.62 32.55 Other Income 8.32 2.28 10.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.96 12.90 43.14 Interest 0.22 0.22 0.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.74 12.68 42.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.74 12.68 42.82 Tax 11.00 2.63 10.67 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.74 10.05 32.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.74 10.05 32.15 Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.32 11.63 37.21 Diluted EPS 26.32 11.63 10.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 26.32 11.63 37.21 Diluted EPS 26.32 11.63 10.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited