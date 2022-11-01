 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Tillers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:Net Sales at Rs 234.15 crore in September 2022 up 0.3% from Rs. 233.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 32.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 17.19% from Rs. 48.98 crore in September 2021.
VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.21 in September 2021. VST Tillers shares closed at 2,242.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.
VST Tillers Tractors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations234.15235.98233.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations234.15235.98233.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials172.08144.26156.85
Purchase of Traded Goods20.3126.1524.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.370.95-27.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.9018.6817.95
Depreciation6.606.405.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.9928.9223.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.6410.6232.55
Other Income8.322.2810.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9612.9043.14
Interest0.220.220.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.7412.6842.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.7412.6842.82
Tax11.002.6310.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7410.0532.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7410.0532.15
Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.3211.6337.21
Diluted EPS26.3211.6310.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.3211.6337.21
Diluted EPS26.3211.6310.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

