VST Tillers Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 160.88 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.88 crore in September 2019 up 11.27% from Rs. 144.58 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in September 2019 down 30.47% from Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in September 2019 down 24.41% from Rs. 18.80 crore in September 2018.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.39 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.64 in September 2018.

VST Tillers shares closed at 1,313.80 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.10% over the last 12 months.