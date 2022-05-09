 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VST Tillers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 194.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2022 up 70.92% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2022 up 65.67% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 25.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.97 in March 2021.

VST Tillers shares closed at 2,586.00 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

VST Tillers Tractors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.36 208.44 194.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.36 208.44 194.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.81 120.50 130.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.44 23.13 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.00 -2.57 2.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.60 17.81 29.05
Depreciation 7.17 6.22 4.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.36 19.32 25.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.98 24.03 3.50
Other Income 6.43 5.26 14.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.41 29.29 17.75
Interest 0.25 0.29 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.16 29.00 17.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.16 29.00 17.50
Tax 7.06 7.95 4.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.10 21.05 12.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.10 21.05 12.93
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.58 24.36 14.97
Diluted EPS 25.58 24.36 14.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.58 24.36 14.97
Diluted EPS 25.58 24.36 14.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VST Tillers #VST Tillers Tractors
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.