VST Tillers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.36 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 194.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.10 crore in March 2022 up 70.92% from Rs. 12.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.58 crore in March 2022 up 65.67% from Rs. 22.08 crore in March 2021.

VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 25.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.97 in March 2021.

VST Tillers shares closed at 2,586.00 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)