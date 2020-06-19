VST Tillers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.80 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.80 crore in March 2020 down 32.96% from Rs. 178.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2020 down 127.3% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2020 down 106.34% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2019.

VST Tillers shares closed at 1,312.10 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.33% over the last 12 months.