VST Tillers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.80 crore, down 32.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.80 crore in March 2020 down 32.96% from Rs. 178.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2020 down 127.3% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2020 down 106.34% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2019.
VST Tillers shares closed at 1,312.10 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.33% over the last 12 months.
|VST Tillers Tractors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.80
|123.32
|178.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.80
|123.32
|178.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.49
|87.55
|90.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.93
|-1.40
|35.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.74
|16.86
|15.29
|Depreciation
|4.88
|3.94
|6.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.10
|14.94
|26.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.34
|1.43
|4.86
|Other Income
|4.86
|3.68
|13.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.48
|5.11
|18.75
|Interest
|-0.89
|0.78
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.59
|4.33
|18.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.59
|4.33
|18.46
|Tax
|-2.21
|0.86
|6.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.38
|3.47
|12.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.38
|3.47
|12.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|4.02
|14.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|4.02
|14.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.91
|4.02
|14.33
|Diluted EPS
|-3.91
|4.02
|14.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am