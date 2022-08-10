 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Tillers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.98 crore, up 21.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.98 crore in June 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 193.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022 down 58.14% from Rs. 24.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022 down 48.12% from Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2021.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.79 in June 2021.

VST Tillers shares closed at 2,515.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 23.67% over the last 12 months.

VST Tillers Tractors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 235.98 218.36 193.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 235.98 218.36 193.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.26 115.81 125.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.15 14.44 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.95 19.00 8.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.68 16.60 18.28
Depreciation 6.40 7.17 5.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.92 22.36 15.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.62 22.98 19.58
Other Income 2.28 6.43 11.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.90 29.41 31.39
Interest 0.22 0.25 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.68 29.16 31.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.68 29.16 31.20
Tax 2.63 7.06 7.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.05 22.10 24.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.05 22.10 24.01
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.63 25.58 27.79
Diluted EPS 11.63 25.58 27.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.63 25.58 27.79
Diluted EPS 11.63 25.58 27.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
