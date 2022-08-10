VST Tillers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 235.98 crore, up 21.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.98 crore in June 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 193.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022 down 58.14% from Rs. 24.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2022 down 48.12% from Rs. 37.20 crore in June 2021.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.79 in June 2021.

VST Tillers shares closed at 2,515.60 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 23.67% over the last 12 months.