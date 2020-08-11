VST Tillers Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 146.24 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.24 crore in June 2020 up 4.7% from Rs. 139.68 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in June 2020 up 47.79% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.61 crore in June 2020 up 32.69% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2019.

VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 19.76 in June 2020 from Rs. 13.37 in June 2019.

VST Tillers shares closed at 1,482.05 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 54.70% over the last 12 months.