VST Tillers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 208.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2021.