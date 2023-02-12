 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Tillers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 208.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.69 234.15 208.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.69 234.15 208.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.12 172.08 120.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.71 20.31 23.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.55 -26.37 -2.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.05 19.90 17.81
Depreciation 7.04 6.60 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.04 15.99 19.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.28 25.64 24.03
Other Income 9.12 8.32 5.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.40 33.96 29.29
Interest 0.45 0.22 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.95 33.74 29.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.95 33.74 29.00
Tax 5.52 11.00 7.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.43 22.74 21.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.43 22.74 21.05
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.49 26.32 24.36
Diluted EPS 22.49 26.32 24.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.49 26.32 24.36
Diluted EPS 22.49 26.32 24.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited