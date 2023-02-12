English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VST Tillers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Tillers Tractors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.52% from Rs. 208.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2022 down 8.65% from Rs. 35.51 crore in December 2021.

    VST Tillers Tractors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.69234.15208.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations213.69234.15208.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.12172.08120.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.7120.3123.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.55-26.37-2.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0519.9017.81
    Depreciation7.046.606.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0415.9919.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2825.6424.03
    Other Income9.128.325.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4033.9629.29
    Interest0.450.220.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9533.7429.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.9533.7429.00
    Tax5.5211.007.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4322.7421.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4322.7421.05
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4926.3224.36
    Diluted EPS22.4926.3224.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4926.3224.36
    Diluted EPS22.4926.3224.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited