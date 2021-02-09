VST Tillers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore, up 64.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.87 crore in December 2020 up 64.51% from Rs. 123.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2020 up 788.47% from Rs. 3.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.53 crore in December 2020 up 392.04% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2019.

VST Tillers EPS has increased to Rs. 35.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.02 in December 2019.

VST Tillers shares closed at 1,990.15 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)