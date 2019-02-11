VST Tillers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 145.98 crore, down 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.98 crore in December 2018 down 11.89% from Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2018 down 67.78% from Rs. 31.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.00 crore in December 2018 down 54.83% from Rs. 44.28 crore in December 2017.

VST Tillers EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 36.32 in December 2017.

VST Tillers shares closed at 1,547.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.52% returns over the last 6 months and -37.10% over the last 12 months.