VST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore, up 21.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore in September 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 360.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.16 crore in September 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 79.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 114.56 crore in September 2021.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 59.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 51.74 in September 2021.

VST shares closed at 3,590.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.60% over the last 12 months.