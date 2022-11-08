 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore, up 21.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore in September 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 360.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.16 crore in September 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 79.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 114.56 crore in September 2021.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 59.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 51.74 in September 2021.

VST shares closed at 3,590.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.60% over the last 12 months.

VST Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 439.66 401.82 360.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 439.66 401.82 360.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.18 114.42 111.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.36 5.36 -1.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.08 30.29 27.12
Depreciation 7.17 7.21 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.79 138.82 120.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.80 105.72 97.19
Other Income 32.96 11.36 10.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.76 117.08 107.43
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.76 117.08 107.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 118.76 117.08 107.43
Tax 26.60 29.94 27.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.16 87.14 79.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.16 87.14 79.88
Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.68 56.43 51.74
Diluted EPS 59.68 56.43 51.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 59.68 56.43 51.74
Diluted EPS 59.68 56.43 51.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VST #VST Industries
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm
