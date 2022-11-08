English
    VST Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore, up 21.84% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 439.66 crore in September 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 360.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.16 crore in September 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 79.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.93 crore in September 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 114.56 crore in September 2021.

    VST EPS has increased to Rs. 59.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 51.74 in September 2021.

    VST shares closed at 3,590.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.39% returns over the last 6 months and 9.60% over the last 12 months.

    VST Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations439.66401.82360.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations439.66401.82360.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.18114.42111.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.365.36-1.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.0830.2927.12
    Depreciation7.177.217.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses140.79138.82120.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.80105.7297.19
    Other Income32.9611.3610.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.76117.08107.43
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.76117.08107.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax118.76117.08107.43
    Tax26.6029.9427.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.1687.1479.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.1687.1479.88
    Equity Share Capital15.4415.4415.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.6856.4351.74
    Diluted EPS59.6856.4351.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS59.6856.4351.74
    Diluted EPS59.6856.4351.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VST #VST Industries
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm