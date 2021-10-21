VST Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 360.86 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.86 crore in September 2021 up 20.15% from Rs. 300.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.88 crore in September 2021 down 9.78% from Rs. 88.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.56 crore in September 2021 down 10.32% from Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2020.

VST EPS has decreased to Rs. 51.74 in September 2021 from Rs. 57.34 in September 2020.

VST shares closed at 3,598.90 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.42% returns over the last 6 months and 5.54% over the last 12 months.