VST Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 300.33 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.33 crore in September 2020 up 0.32% from Rs. 299.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.54 crore in September 2020 up 16.01% from Rs. 76.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.74 crore in September 2020 up 17.49% from Rs. 108.72 crore in September 2019.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 57.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 49.42 in September 2019.

VST shares closed at 3,366.10 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.