VST Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.22 crore, up 31.97% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 290.22 crore in September 2018 up 31.97% from Rs. 219.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.13 crore in September 2018 up 29.81% from Rs. 44.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.47 crore in September 2018 up 32.96% from Rs. 74.81 crore in September 2017.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 36.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 28.57 in September 2017.

VST shares closed at 3,172.15 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.99% returns over the last 6 months and 0.73% over the last 12 months.