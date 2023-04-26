English
    VST Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.3% from Rs. 302.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2023 down 20.71% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.

    VST EPS has decreased to Rs. 44.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.47 in March 2022.

    VST shares closed at 3,365.05 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 5.22% over the last 12 months.

    VST Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations300.86441.93302.07
    Other Operating Income0.88--0.57
    Total Income From Operations301.74441.93302.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.51194.10125.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.71-11.961.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0130.9527.31
    Depreciation8.397.438.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.43134.1341.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6987.2897.50
    Other Income16.0616.0217.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.75103.30114.98
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.75103.30114.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.75103.30114.98
    Tax21.0524.3227.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.7078.9887.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.7078.9887.19
    Equity Share Capital15.4415.4415.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4951.1556.47
    Diluted EPS44.4951.1556.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.4951.1556.47
    Diluted EPS44.4951.1556.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:00 am