    VST Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.29 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 333.29 crore in June 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 300.97 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.70 crore in June 2023 down 3.95% from Rs. 87.14 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.42 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 124.29 crore in June 2022.
    VST EPS has decreased to Rs. 54.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 56.43 in June 2022.VST shares closed at 3,615.05 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.44% returns over the last 6 months and 14.11% over the last 12 months.
    VST Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.13300.86300.97
    Other Operating Income0.160.88--
    Total Income From Operations333.29301.74300.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.60119.51114.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.7722.715.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.2630.0130.29
    Depreciation8.088.397.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.8547.4337.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.2773.69105.72
    Other Income12.0716.0611.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.3489.75117.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.3489.75117.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax109.3489.75117.08
    Tax25.6421.0529.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.7068.7087.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.7068.7087.14
    Equity Share Capital15.4415.4415.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS54.2044.4956.43
    Diluted EPS54.2044.4956.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS54.2044.4956.43
    Diluted EPS54.2044.4956.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

