VST Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.29 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 333.13 300.86 300.97 Other Operating Income 0.16 0.88 -- Total Income From Operations 333.29 301.74 300.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 166.60 119.51 114.42 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.77 22.71 5.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.26 30.01 30.29 Depreciation 8.08 8.39 7.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.85 47.43 37.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.27 73.69 105.72 Other Income 12.07 16.06 11.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.34 89.75 117.08 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.34 89.75 117.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 109.34 89.75 117.08 Tax 25.64 21.05 29.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.70 68.70 87.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.70 68.70 87.14 Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 54.20 44.49 56.43 Diluted EPS 54.20 44.49 56.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 54.20 44.49 56.43 Diluted EPS 54.20 44.49 56.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited