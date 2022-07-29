 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 401.82 crore, up 45.93% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 401.82 crore in June 2022 up 45.93% from Rs. 275.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.14 crore in June 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 70.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in June 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 101.20 crore in June 2021.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 56.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 45.61 in June 2021.

VST shares closed at 3,179.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

VST Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 401.82 302.07 275.02
Other Operating Income -- 0.57 0.33
Total Income From Operations 401.82 302.64 275.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 114.42 125.53 123.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.36 1.81 -0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.29 27.31 32.19
Depreciation 7.21 8.79 6.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.82 41.70 28.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.72 97.50 85.56
Other Income 11.36 17.48 9.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.08 114.98 94.81
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.08 114.98 94.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 117.08 114.98 94.81
Tax 29.94 27.79 24.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.14 87.19 70.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.14 87.19 70.44
Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.43 56.47 45.61
Diluted EPS 56.43 56.47 45.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.43 56.47 45.61
Diluted EPS 56.43 56.47 45.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
