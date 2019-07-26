VST Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 304.68 crore, up 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.68 crore in June 2019 up 25.3% from Rs. 243.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.68 crore in June 2019 up 23.58% from Rs. 61.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.89 crore in June 2019 up 21.71% from Rs. 104.26 crore in June 2018.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 49.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 39.66 in June 2018.

VST shares closed at 3,381.55 on March 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.63% returns over the last 6 months and 20.31% over the last 12 months.