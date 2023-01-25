 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 431.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.98 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 82.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 118.78 crore in December 2021.

VST Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.93 439.66 431.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 441.93 439.66 431.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.10 184.18 156.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.96 -7.36 -2.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.95 29.08 28.84
Depreciation 7.43 7.17 7.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.13 140.79 139.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.28 85.80 101.29
Other Income 16.02 32.96 9.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.30 118.76 110.99
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.30 118.76 110.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.30 118.76 110.99
Tax 24.32 26.60 28.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.98 92.16 82.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.98 92.16 82.72
Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.15 59.68 53.56
Diluted EPS 51.15 59.68 53.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.15 59.68 53.56
Diluted EPS 51.15 59.68 53.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited