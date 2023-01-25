VST Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 431.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.98 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 82.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 118.78 crore in December 2021.

VST EPS has decreased to Rs. 51.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 53.56 in December 2021.

