English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VST Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 431.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.98 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 82.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.73 crore in December 2022 down 6.78% from Rs. 118.78 crore in December 2021.

    VST Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.93439.66431.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.93439.66431.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials194.10184.18156.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.96-7.36-2.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.9529.0828.84
    Depreciation7.437.177.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.13140.79139.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.2885.80101.29
    Other Income16.0232.969.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.30118.76110.99
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.30118.76110.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.30118.76110.99
    Tax24.3226.6028.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.9892.1682.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.9892.1682.72
    Equity Share Capital15.4415.4415.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.1559.6853.56
    Diluted EPS51.1559.6853.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS51.1559.6853.56
    Diluted EPS51.1559.6853.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited