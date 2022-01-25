VST Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 431.48 crore, up 50.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.48 crore in December 2021 up 50.39% from Rs. 286.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.72 crore in December 2021 up 12.22% from Rs. 73.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.78 crore in December 2021 up 8.84% from Rs. 109.13 crore in December 2020.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 53.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 47.71 in December 2020.

VST shares closed at 3,084.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.26% over the last 12 months.