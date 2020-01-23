VST Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 343.76 crore, up 17.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.76 crore in December 2019 up 17.33% from Rs. 292.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2019 up 46.97% from Rs. 55.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.42 crore in December 2019 up 23.93% from Rs. 96.36 crore in December 2018.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 52.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 35.90 in December 2018.

VST shares closed at 4,645.25 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.46% returns over the last 6 months and 47.61% over the last 12 months.