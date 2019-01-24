VST Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 292.99 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.99 crore in December 2018 up 22.61% from Rs. 238.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.44 crore in December 2018 up 11.41% from Rs. 49.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.36 crore in December 2018 up 12.91% from Rs. 85.34 crore in December 2017.

VST EPS has increased to Rs. 35.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 32.48 in December 2017.

VST shares closed at 3,167.15 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.15% over the last 12 months.