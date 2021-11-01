VRL Logistics Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 636.37 crore, up 44.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.37 crore in September 2021 up 44.87% from Rs. 439.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.48 crore in September 2021 up 60.22% from Rs. 30.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.06 crore in September 2021 up 28.62% from Rs. 89.46 crore in September 2020.

VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.42 in September 2020.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 374.10 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)