VRL Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore in March 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 665.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.18 crore in March 2023 up 243.8% from Rs. 56.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.79 crore in March 2023 down 10.28% from Rs. 132.40 crore in March 2022.

VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 21.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 657.20 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.