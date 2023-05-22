English
    VRL Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.19 crore in March 2023 up 4.97% from Rs. 665.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.18 crore in March 2023 up 243.8% from Rs. 56.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.79 crore in March 2023 down 10.28% from Rs. 132.40 crore in March 2022.

    VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 21.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

    VRL Logistics shares closed at 657.20 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations698.19681.53665.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations698.19681.53665.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.35104.42103.54
    Depreciation45.2842.1146.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses475.74473.83435.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8161.1779.47
    Other Income4.694.496.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.5165.6686.09
    Interest13.2815.0712.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2250.5874.09
    Exceptional Items187.20----
    P/L Before Tax247.4350.5874.09
    Tax-0.7512.8217.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities248.1837.7656.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-55.0011.45--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period193.1849.2156.19
    Equity Share Capital88.3488.3488.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.875.576.36
    Diluted EPS21.875.576.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.875.576.36
    Diluted EPS21.875.576.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

