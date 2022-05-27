VRL Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.13 crore, up 10.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.13 crore in March 2022 up 10.83% from Rs. 600.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.19 crore in March 2022 up 51.19% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.40 crore in March 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 98.51 crore in March 2021.

VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.21 in March 2021.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 599.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.19% returns over the last 6 months and 144.21% over the last 12 months.