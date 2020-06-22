VRL Logistics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 497.83 crore, down 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.83 crore in March 2020 down 2.94% from Rs. 512.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2020 down 89.57% from Rs. 20.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.07 crore in March 2020 down 4.53% from Rs. 61.87 crore in March 2019.

VRL Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2019.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 157.25 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -40.98% returns over the last 6 months and -43.57% over the last 12 months.