    VRL Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 674.22 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 674.22 crore in June 2023 down 5.98% from Rs. 717.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.95 crore in June 2023 down 31.24% from Rs. 49.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.80 crore in June 2023 down 5.61% from Rs. 117.38 crore in June 2022.

    VRL Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.59 in June 2022.

    VRL Logistics shares closed at 679.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.80% over the last 12 months.

    VRL Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations674.22698.19717.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations674.22698.19717.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.20108.35105.90
    Depreciation48.9245.2839.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses461.10475.74496.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0068.8175.41
    Other Income8.884.692.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.8873.5178.37
    Interest16.2713.2812.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.6160.2266.06
    Exceptional Items--187.20--
    P/L Before Tax45.61247.4366.06
    Tax11.66-0.7516.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.95248.1849.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---55.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.95193.1849.37
    Equity Share Capital87.4788.3488.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8821.875.59
    Diluted EPS3.8821.875.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.8821.875.59
    Diluted EPS3.8821.875.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

