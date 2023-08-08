VRL Logistics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 674.22 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.22 crore in June 2023 down 5.98% from Rs. 717.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.95 crore in June 2023 down 31.24% from Rs. 49.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.80 crore in June 2023 down 5.61% from Rs. 117.38 crore in June 2022.

VRL Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.59 in June 2022.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 679.35 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.80% over the last 12 months.