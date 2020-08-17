VRL Logistics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore, down 70.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore in June 2020 down 70.33% from Rs. 539.64 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.71 crore in June 2020 down 328.44% from Rs. 27.45 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.55 crore in June 2020 down 134.6% from Rs. 91.19 crore in June 2019.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 149.90 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.39% over the last 12 months.