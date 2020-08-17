VRL Logistics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore, down 70.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 160.09 crore in June 2020 down 70.33% from Rs. 539.64 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.71 crore in June 2020 down 328.44% from Rs. 27.45 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.55 crore in June 2020 down 134.6% from Rs. 91.19 crore in June 2019.
VRL Logistics shares closed at 149.90 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.75% returns over the last 6 months and -43.39% over the last 12 months.
|VRL Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|160.09
|497.83
|539.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|160.09
|497.83
|539.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.60
|95.72
|92.50
|Depreciation
|41.88
|45.29
|39.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.36
|345.47
|358.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.75
|11.35
|48.81
|Other Income
|2.32
|2.44
|2.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.43
|13.78
|51.21
|Interest
|10.38
|10.51
|8.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.81
|3.27
|42.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.81
|3.27
|42.42
|Tax
|-21.09
|1.14
|14.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.71
|2.14
|27.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.71
|2.14
|27.45
|Equity Share Capital
|90.34
|90.34
|90.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|0.24
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|0.24
|3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.94
|0.24
|3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-6.94
|0.24
|3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am