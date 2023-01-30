VRL Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore in December 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 678.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.77 crore in December 2022 down 19.54% from Rs. 133.94 crore in December 2021.
VRL Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in December 2021.
|VRL Logistics shares closed at 525.90 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.45% over the last 12 months.
|VRL Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|681.53
|730.75
|678.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|681.53
|730.75
|678.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.42
|111.15
|93.93
|Depreciation
|42.11
|42.90
|44.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|473.83
|520.39
|455.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|61.17
|56.31
|84.60
|Other Income
|4.49
|2.20
|4.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.66
|58.52
|89.51
|Interest
|15.07
|14.56
|11.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.58
|43.96
|77.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|50.58
|43.96
|77.74
|Tax
|12.82
|12.50
|17.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.76
|31.46
|60.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|11.45
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|49.21
|31.46
|60.49
|Equity Share Capital
|88.34
|88.34
|88.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|3.56
|6.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|3.56
|6.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.57
|3.56
|6.85
|Diluted EPS
|5.57
|3.56
|6.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited