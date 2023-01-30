English
    VRL Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VRL Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore in December 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 678.39 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.64% from Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.77 crore in December 2022 down 19.54% from Rs. 133.94 crore in December 2021.
    VRL Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.85 in December 2021.VRL Logistics shares closed at 525.90 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.39% returns over the last 6 months and 18.45% over the last 12 months.
    VRL Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations681.53730.75678.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations681.53730.75678.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.42111.1593.93
    Depreciation42.1142.9044.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses473.83520.39455.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.1756.3184.60
    Other Income4.492.204.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6658.5289.51
    Interest15.0714.5611.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.5843.9677.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.5843.9677.74
    Tax12.8212.5017.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.7631.4660.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items11.45----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.2131.4660.49
    Equity Share Capital88.3488.3488.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.573.566.85
    Diluted EPS5.573.566.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.573.566.85
    Diluted EPS5.573.566.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited