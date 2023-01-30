VRL Logistics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 681.53 730.75 678.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 681.53 730.75 678.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.42 111.15 93.93 Depreciation 42.11 42.90 44.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 473.83 520.39 455.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.17 56.31 84.60 Other Income 4.49 2.20 4.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.66 58.52 89.51 Interest 15.07 14.56 11.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.58 43.96 77.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.58 43.96 77.74 Tax 12.82 12.50 17.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.76 31.46 60.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 11.45 -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.21 31.46 60.49 Equity Share Capital 88.34 88.34 88.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 3.56 6.85 Diluted EPS 5.57 3.56 6.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.57 3.56 6.85 Diluted EPS 5.57 3.56 6.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited