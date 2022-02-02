VRL Logistics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 678.39 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.39 crore in December 2021 up 20.41% from Rs. 563.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.49 crore in December 2021 up 52.22% from Rs. 39.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.94 crore in December 2021 up 28.88% from Rs. 103.93 crore in December 2020.

VRL Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2020.

VRL Logistics shares closed at 479.60 on February 01, 2022 (BSE)